NCAA's East Region Offers Sixers Intriguing Prospects If They Make a Trade

Although tanking is likely out of the Sixers’ card deck, there is still plenty to monitor as the NCAA Tournament commences on Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquired a 2026 first-round pick (likely via the Houston Rockets) from the Oklahoma City Thunder in its package for Jared McCain on February 4. With Houston (41-25) holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference, that pick will likely turn out to be in the mid-to-late 20s range.

When it comes to the East Region of the bracket, there is one name that jumps out for Philadelphia and others that could be more realistic if they trade down or acquire a second-round pick.

Who are realistic draft targets for the Sixers?

Duke guard Isaiah Evans is the most coveted Sixers-realistic prospect in the East, ranking 25th on ESPN’s top 100 list. The sophomore has established himself as a high-volume perimeter shooter, hitting 36.5% of his 3-pointers on 7.4 attempts per game. His floor spacing could benefit Philadelphia, which ranks in the bottom 10 league-wide in perimeter makes and attempts.

Evans’ 6-foot-7, 175-pound frame limits his physicality defensively, but he is developing as an on-ball creator. The Sixers would be lucky for Evans to be available when they’re on the clock. But if fans are traumatized by the possibility of Philadelphia selecting another Duke sharpshooter, it is understandable.

Aside from Evans, the East lacks players that could intrigue Philadelphia with a late first-round pick, but there are hidden gems that could fall to the second round.

Forward Zuby Ejiofor led St. John’s in scoring with 16.3 points per game—a career-high through four years. He will enter the draft as a versatile defender with quality lateral quickness and a high IQ. Ejiofor also hauled in 7.1 rebounds and has touch at the rim. Such traits could boost a Sixers frontcourt that always welcomes more depth with Joel Embiid’s uncertain availability.

Kansas forward Flory Bidunga has the explosive athleticism and defensive motor to be up Philadelphia’s alley. He led the Big 12 in blocks per game with 2.6 and pitched in 9.2 rebounds. Bidunga’s tantalizing ability as a help-side defender and play above the rim fit the Sixers’ needs on both ends of the court. The only question mark is his perimeter shooting. He attempted two 3s this year.

It wouldn’t be a college basketball article without mentioning Danny Hurley’s Huskies. Forward Alex Karaban is another floor-spacing option for Philadelphia. He shot 38.6% from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts. However, the senior isn’t a one-trick pony. He attacks closeouts and makes connective passes. But his athleticism could limit his NBA ceiling, especially in a Sixers organization that prefers more athletic wings.

Philadelphia has lacked bench production throughout the season, but Louisville guard Ryan Conwell may be the solution with some time. He headlined the Cardinals’ scoring efforts with 18.7 points alongside 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals. Conwell is a solid point-of-attack defender. He shot 34.2% from deep on 9.6 tries.