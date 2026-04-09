76ers' Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery Thursday in Houston After Sudden Health Issue

Joel Embiid is set to be sidelined again.

On Thursday, the 76ers’ star center was diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo surgery in Houston. The franchise announced the news on social media. It’s yet another setback for the former NBA MVP who has struggled to stay on the court since the start of the 2023–24 season.

Embiid has played in 38 games this season. He began the campaign managing recovery from April surgery on his left knee, and has also dealt with shin and oblique injuries as well as an illness that sidelined him for a few games. Over the past three seasons, the former NBA MVP has only played in 96 total games.

When he’s been on the court this season, the 32-year-old has put up solid numbers. He’s averaging 26.9 points per game, but a career-low 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the three-point line.

Philadelphia has managed to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt despite Embiid and Paul George missing chunks of time. George was suspended for 25 games on January 31 for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He returned to action on March 25.

The 76ers currently own the eighth seed in the East, 14 1/2 games behind the top-seeded Pistons. They are one game out of the sixth-seeded Raptors, sitting in the final guaranteed playoff spot outside the play-in tournament.

In the absence of the Sixers’ two big names, Tyrese Maxey and rookie guard VJ Edgecombe have stepped up. Maxey is averaging career-highs in points (28.4), rebounds (4.1), assists (6.7) and steals (1.9), while Edgecombe is chipping in 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals.

There’s no word on how long Embiid is expected to be sidelined, but Philadelphia needs him healthy to have a chance in the postseason.

Joel Embiid injury history

Embiid has missed significant time since the Sixers made him the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Days before he was drafted, Embiid underwent surgery to correct a stress fracture of the navicular bone in his right foot. Though he was supposed to be sidelined a max of six months, he wound up missing the entire 2014-15 season. In June of 2015, he suffered a setback and re-broke the bone, requiring another surgery. He missed the entire 2015-16 campaign. It was a start of a lengthy history of injuries.

January 20, 2017 — He opened the 2016-17 season healthy, but 30 games in, he fell and aggravated his left knee. A few weeks later, it was revealed he had a torn meniscus. He was ruled out for the rest of the season on March 1.

March 28, 2018 — Embiid collided with teammate Markelle Fultz and suffered a concussion and fractured his left orbital bone. He had surgery and was sidelined for the last eight games of the regular season and two playoff games.

January 6, 2020 — Embiid suffered a finger injury that required surgery and he missed nine games.

In Game 4 of the first round of the 2021 playoffs, Embiid suffered another fall and suffered a torn meniscus.

April 20, 2022 — Embiid torn a ligament in his right thumb, which required offseason surgery.

April 28, 2022 — he took an elbow from Raptors former Pascal Siakam that fractured his right orbital bone and gave him a concussion.

January 30, 2024 — Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid’s left knee, tearing his lateral meniscus, which required surgery.

April 25, 2024 — Embiid was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, causing paralysis of the face, blurred vision and migraines.

February 28, 2025 — The Sixers announce Embiid would miss the remainder of the season due to ongoing issues with his knee. He underwent offseason surgery.

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