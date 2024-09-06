15-Time NBA All-Star Makes Bold Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum Claim
It’s no secret that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has established himself as one of the best frontcourt players in the game today. The same could be said about Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the two Eastern Conference centers will likely remain in the NBA’s MVP race as long as they remain healthy.
Recently, the 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett was asked if he belives Antetokounmpo is going into the new hoops year as the best overall player in the Eastern Conference. The former Boston Celtics forward boldly claimed that such sentence can’t be said as long as Embiid’s around these days.
“You can’t say that with Embiid over there,” Garnett said on ‘All The Smoke.’
The legend tossed his former franchise’s current star, Jayson Tatum, in the mix as well.
“I would not argue against Embiid or against Tatum,” Garnett added. “[Giannis] probably like the fourth-best player [in the East].”
At this point, Embiid has put together a strong resume to keep him in the conversation as one of the best players of his era. He’s a one-time MVP, who was a finalist on several occasions. Since 2018, he hasn’t left the All-Star roster, tacking on seven total so far.
While the Sixers’ big man is coming off of a season where he came up empty in the award department, it wasn’t due to a lack of success. Before going down with a knee injury, Embiid averaged a league-high 35 points per game in 39 outings.
He was dishing out assists at a career-high rate while knocking down threes at a 39 percent clip. Had he averaged those numbers while meeting the 65-game minimum to be eligible for award voting, Embiid would’ve certainly been back in the MVP conversation for another year.
Garnett’s opinion wasn’t there to knock Giannis. As much as the legendary forward believes Embiid or Tatum deserves the top dog title in the East, Antetokounmpo carries an impressive resume himself, with more solo accomplishments than Embiid and Tatum.
However, recent runs have left Garnett with a feeling that the Sixers’ and Celtics’ stars are, above all, heading into the 2024-2025 season.