All 76ers

11-Time NBA All-Star ‘Leaning’ Towards Free Agency

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden could become a free agent again.

Justin Grasso

Nov 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) before the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) before the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second offseason in a row, former Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden could become an NBA free agent.

Last year, Harden played out the player option he picked up back when he was still with the Sixers. When Harden accepted the option, he did it with hopes of getting traded by the Sixers to land on the Los Angeles Clippers. In October 2023, Harden’s wish was granted.

Last summer, Harden inked another one-plus-one deal. The 35-year-old guard thrived while playing on a $33.6 million salary. After picking up his 11th All-Star nod and appearing on the All-NBA Third Team, Harden is now staring at a $36.3 million player option for next year.

According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Harden is “trending towards declining” the option.

James Harde
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Does that mean Harden’s time in LA is coming to a close already? Not exactly. While declining the option is becoming a likely scenario, Scotto reports that there is mutual interest between Harden and the Clippers in “continuing their partnership.”

The Clippers could bring Harden back on a new deal that would line him up alongside the star forward, Kawhi Leonard, through the 2026-2027 NBA season.

“Harden, a California native, has enjoyed his homecoming with the Clippers and raised the franchise’s floor,” Scotto explained.

While a Harden-Clippers reunion seems likely, money talks in the NBA. After an impressive season with averages of 19 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, Harden proved he’s still viewed as a top playmaker and scorer in the league.

It won’t matter much for the Sixers, who are unlikely to get into the Harden business after the debacle two years, but Harden will be a name to watch for rival situations.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News