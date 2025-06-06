11-Time NBA All-Star ‘Leaning’ Towards Free Agency
For the second offseason in a row, former Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden could become an NBA free agent.
Last year, Harden played out the player option he picked up back when he was still with the Sixers. When Harden accepted the option, he did it with hopes of getting traded by the Sixers to land on the Los Angeles Clippers. In October 2023, Harden’s wish was granted.
Last summer, Harden inked another one-plus-one deal. The 35-year-old guard thrived while playing on a $33.6 million salary. After picking up his 11th All-Star nod and appearing on the All-NBA Third Team, Harden is now staring at a $36.3 million player option for next year.
According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Harden is “trending towards declining” the option.
Does that mean Harden’s time in LA is coming to a close already? Not exactly. While declining the option is becoming a likely scenario, Scotto reports that there is mutual interest between Harden and the Clippers in “continuing their partnership.”
The Clippers could bring Harden back on a new deal that would line him up alongside the star forward, Kawhi Leonard, through the 2026-2027 NBA season.
“Harden, a California native, has enjoyed his homecoming with the Clippers and raised the franchise’s floor,” Scotto explained.
While a Harden-Clippers reunion seems likely, money talks in the NBA. After an impressive season with averages of 19 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, Harden proved he’s still viewed as a top playmaker and scorer in the league.
It won’t matter much for the Sixers, who are unlikely to get into the Harden business after the debacle two years, but Harden will be a name to watch for rival situations.