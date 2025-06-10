14-Year NBA Veteran Makes Paul George, Russell Westbrook Statement
Before he suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time, Paul George was already one of the most scrutinized star players in the NBA. It’s fair to say that George is one of the most heavily debated players in the game right now.
One might say George is completely overrated. Another might say that George is hitting the Hall of Fame when his career is said and done, and there shouldn’t be any questions about it.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has fallen in the same category as George throughout his career. And as the 14-year former NBA veteran Raymond Felton watches the criticism aimed at George and Westbrook unfold, the former guard can’t help but defend two of his former teammates.
“You got these clowns out here who got so much to say about playing the game of basketball, and they never did what we actually did,” Felton said on George’s ‘Podcast P’ show.
“The words that they say sometimes about [Paul George] or about [Russell Westbrook]—I played with both of them—I know the hard work they put in. Every day after practice, we’re putting up extra shots and playing one-on-one against each other. People don’t see that. People think it’s just all sweet, and it’s not! These dudes really work. These dudes are major superstars in this league.”
Felton then went on to explain that the NBA is filled with plenty of stars, but not everybody truly carries a love for the game and puts the work in and maximizes their talent. When it comes to George and Westbrook, Felton feels like they truly work to master their craft.
“People just need something to talk about,” the former guard added.
Both George and Westbrook have struggled to win an NBA Championship at this stage in their careers. Westbrook’s first season with the Nuggets ended before the Western Conference Finals, and George’s first run with the Sixers didn’t even include a postseason run.
For George, he believes there’s plenty left in the tank. The Sixers bet big on him last season, signing the star wing to a major multi-year contract. The Sixers hope to be back in contention next year when everybody, including George, gets healthy again.
Even in a scenario where George doesn’t win his desired title, Felton seems to buy into the idea that George should be in the Hoops Hall in the future. Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, George carries nine All-Stars, six All-NBA nods, and four All-Defensive accolades. It’s a strong resume that has time to improve.