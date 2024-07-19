2 Important Factors About KJ Martin’s New Deal With Sixers
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the re-signing of KJ Martin.
The 23-year-old forward returns to the Sixers after spending nearly the entire 2023-2024 run with the team.
When Martin entered free agency this summer, he was an unrestricted prospect with minimum ties to other teams. After a few days went by, it was becoming apparent the Sixers could retain Martin.
Indeed, that will be the case.
“KJ Martin is a talented young player who brings athleticism and versatility to our front court,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “He’s a fearless competitor who is just scratching the surface of his potential. We’re eager to see his continued growth here in Philadelphia.”
As the Sixers filled out their roster throughout the first couple weeks of free agency, it was clear that the power forward position was desperate for depth. Martin fills a need there but has been constantly regarded as a potential trade prospect down the line.
In the event the Sixers find a deal centered around Martin worth making, they’ll have to wait several months before it can get done at this point. One of the key factors to Martin re-signing is the fact he can’t be traded until December 15, 2024.
Another key factor is Martin’s second season is reportedly non-guaranteed, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Martin could make up to $16 million over the next two seasons, according to Spotrac. His estimated guaranteed salary for the next year is over $7.5 million. Beyond that, he could make over $8 million, depending on what happens beyond the 2024-2025 season.
Last year, Martin suited up for two teams. He started the year with the Los Angeles Clippers and was quickly tossed into the package that landed LA James Harden from the Sixers. Martin would appear in 58 games with the Sixers before remaining on the bench throughout their six-game playoff run.
With the Sixers, Martin’s playing time was limited. When he wasn’t collecting a DNP, Martin averaged 12 minutes on the floor. He produced four points and two rebounds, making 54 percent of his field goals.
Playing time on a postseason contender was hard to come by for Martin, but he’s proven to be productive within a steady role. During a 200-plus-game run with the Houston Rockets, Martin averaged 11 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes of action. He started nearly 60 games for the Rockets throughout his three-year tenure.
Martin’s first go-round with the Sixers might not have been enough to guarantee a role in 2024-2025, but he’ll certainly have a chance to win minutes right away with a strong training camp and preseason. What happens beyond mid-December is something to definitely keep an eye on as the season plays out.