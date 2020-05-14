All76ers
Top Stories
News

2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Land Stanford Guard in Mock Draft

Justin Grasso

Typically around this time, the Philadelphia 76ers are focusing on two critical factors of the season. One is the NBA playoffs, and two being the NBA Draft. At the moment, the playoffs can't even really be discussed, considering the season is still paused.

So as the NBA works towards bringing basketball back, the 76ers will have to focus on doing some limited scouting for the 2020 NBA Draft. The combine and the lottery are on hold at the moment, and it is believed the NBA Draft will more than likely get pushed back to August or September since the season hasn't concluded yet.

But if the season were never to make its way back (fingers crossed that's not the case), then the Sixers would head into the NBA Draft this season with the 22nd overall pick from Oklahoma City. The 76ers have been linked to another shooting guard out of Texas Tech at various times, as we've noted before. In NBC Sports Philadelphia's mock draft, however, the Sixers snag a point guard out of Stan ford. 

With the 22nd Pick... 

In NBC Sports' mock draft, Noah Levick has the Philadelphia 76ers drafting Stanford point guard, Tyrell Terry. Despite being the lightest player in the pool, weighing in at 160-pounds, Levick points out that Terry's "attitude, intelligence, and game," should help the Sixers see past his size.

"He’s not one-dimensional, with good feel as a passer and craftiness around the rim to make up for his diminutive stature. Terry is a special shooter, a savvy mover off the ball and a player who should appeal to the Sixers if he stays in the draft."

The 19-year-old guard started and played in 31 games for Stanford during his freshman season. In 32 minutes of action per game, Terry averaged 14.6 points while shooting 44-percent from the field. As the Sixers are a team that could use consistent three-point shooting, especially from a point guard, Terry's 40-percent from long-range could definitely interest Elton Brand and company.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Mike Scott Provided 600 Meals to Overnight Staff at CHOP

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott teamed up with Red Bull to donate 600 meals to the overnight staff at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Richard Hamilton Was ‘Low-Key Scared’ of Facing Kobe Bryant

Rip Hamilton admits playing against Kobe was scary.

SI Wire

Best of SI: MLB Agent Scott Boras Started as a Failed Minor Leaguer

Before becoming the most prolific agent in sports, writes @stephapstein, Scott Boras was just another minor leaguer trying to crack the big leagues.

SI Wire

What Does 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Love Most About Philly?

During a virtual Q&A session, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle reveals the things he loves the most about the city of Philly.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Pass up on Markelle Fultz in 2017 NBA Re-Draft

In Bleacher Report's 2017 NBA Re-Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers still trade up for the No. 1 pick but they don't do it for Markelle Fultz. Instead, it's Jayson Tatum.

Justin Grasso

76ers Sit Outside of Top-10 on NBA Power Rankings During Suspension

Bleacher Report's latest NBA Power Rankings have the Philadelphia 76ers looking in from outside of the top ten.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Says Kawhi Leonard is Hardest NBA Player to Guard

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle recently stated that the hardest NBA player he had to guard during his rookie season was Clippers' Kawhi Leonard.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Latest Board of Governors Call Issues Hope for Saving 76ers Season

On Monday, the NBA held a Board of Governors call, which ended with a positive indication that the 76ers season could be saved.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: 1994 Teen Gives Advice on How to Guard Michael Jordan

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: the key to defending Michael Jordan, the oneyear anniversary of Kawhi’s epic game-winner and more

SI Wire

Best of SI: Revisiting SI's 'Young, Gifted, and Homeless' Cover Story

Six years out, our writer reconnects with an SI cover man who lent his face to the plight of the homeless athlete. We're happy to report: His story is a light in the darkness. And it starts halfway around the globe.

SI Wire