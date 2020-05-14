2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Land Stanford Guard in Mock Draft

Typically around this time, the Philadelphia 76ers are focusing on two critical factors of the season. One is the NBA playoffs, and two being the NBA Draft. At the moment, the playoffs can't even really be discussed, considering the season is still paused.

So as the NBA works towards bringing basketball back, the 76ers will have to focus on doing some limited scouting for the 2020 NBA Draft. The combine and the lottery are on hold at the moment, and it is believed the NBA Draft will more than likely get pushed back to August or September since the season hasn't concluded yet.

But if the season were never to make its way back (fingers crossed that's not the case), then the Sixers would head into the NBA Draft this season with the 22nd overall pick from Oklahoma City. The 76ers have been linked to another shooting guard out of Texas Tech at various times, as we've noted before. In NBC Sports Philadelphia's mock draft, however, the Sixers snag a point guard out of Stan ford.

With the 22nd Pick...

In NBC Sports' mock draft, Noah Levick has the Philadelphia 76ers drafting Stanford point guard, Tyrell Terry. Despite being the lightest player in the pool, weighing in at 160-pounds, Levick points out that Terry's "attitude, intelligence, and game," should help the Sixers see past his size.

"He’s not one-dimensional, with good feel as a passer and craftiness around the rim to make up for his diminutive stature. Terry is a special shooter, a savvy mover off the ball and a player who should appeal to the Sixers if he stays in the draft."

The 19-year-old guard started and played in 31 games for Stanford during his freshman season. In 32 minutes of action per game, Terry averaged 14.6 points while shooting 44-percent from the field. As the Sixers are a team that could use consistent three-point shooting, especially from a point guard, Terry's 40-percent from long-range could definitely interest Elton Brand and company.

