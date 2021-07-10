Sixers Add Florida Gators' Tre Mann at Pick 28 in Mock Draft

Will the Philadelphia 76ers hold onto the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft? Only a few people truly know. While Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is known to wheel and deal on draft night, he surely wouldn't rule out keeping the pick if there is a prospect that will be on the board that could help make the Sixers better.

In a recent mock draft put together by Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today's For the Win, the Sixers land an intriguing prospect as Florida Gators guard Tre Mann dropped to Philly's pick. In most mock drafts, Mann is typically selected in the late teens, early 20s. To Kalbrosky, the Gators standout could slide down the board into the late first round.

If that's the case, the Sixers shouldn't hesitate to consider bringing on the Gators guard as he could certainly fill a need for Philly.

What Does Mann Bring to the Table?

"When it comes to shot creators, there are few more exciting than Florida’s Tre Mann. After a slightly underwhelming freshman campaign, Mann was able to literally grow nearly two inches and also improve his draft stock quite a bit during his sophomore season."

The 20-year-old point guard is a Gainesville native. Coming from The Villages High School, Mann was a six-foot-four-inch guard five-star recruit who was staying home and headed to the University of Florida for college.

During his freshman season, Mann came off the bench for all but four games. He averaged a little under 20 minutes on the floor and put up just five points per game while struggling from the floor, shooting 35-percent from the field and 27-percent from three.

The following season, Mann upped the ante at Florida. Starting in all 24 games, he averaged 16 points while shooting 46-percent from the field and hitting on 40-percent of his threes from beyond the arc.

Considering the 76ers have a significant question mark at the point guard position outside of Tyrese Maxey next year, Mann could definitely be in play at 28 if he's available. If Philly does grab the Gator guard, he could compete for a spot in the rotation right off the bat as the Sixers need shot-creating guards.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.