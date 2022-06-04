The 2022 NBA Draft is just weeks away. Unlike the last two offseasons, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t have much to work with when it comes to draft assets.

Before this week, it was unclear if the Sixers would have any selection at all during the draft this year. Fortunately for them, the Brooklyn Nets deferred the first-round selection the Sixers included in the blockbuster trade that landed them James Harden.

Now, the Sixers will go on the clock with the 23rd overall selection later this month. Recently, the Sixers proved they could find solid value in the early 20s as their second-year standout Tyrese Maxey became a full-time starter after getting taken at No. 21 overall in 2020.

While it’s not a guarantee the Sixers’ selection will be a hit — there is a chance the Sixers could find a prospect that can help bolster their rotation for the 2022-2023 season. In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony predicts the Sixers could end up with Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell

“Most NBA teams operated under the assumption that the Nets would punt this selection to 2023 and gamble on the Sixers sending an even better pick next year if the wheels come off in Philadelphia. On June 1 ESPN reported the Nets would exercise that option. Philadelphia could very well look at adding a versatile big man like Liddell who can protect the rim, switch on the perimeter and has a high floor as a prospect after improving his shooting significantly as a junior. His productivity and toughness make him a solid option for a Sixers team looking to win now, one that needs to find value on rookie-scale contracts.”

The former four-star recruit turned 21-years-old back in December. He just wrapped up his junior season with the Buckeyes. During Liddell’s freshman year, he came off the bench for 31 games, averaging 16 minutes on the floor.

By year two, he was a full-time starter and nearing 30 minutes per game. In his third and final season with the Buckeyes, Liddel started in all 32 games. In an average of 33 minutes on the court, he drained just under 50-percent of his shots from the field.

Liddell put up 19 points per game and came down with 7.9 rebounds per game. He hit on roughly 37-percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

