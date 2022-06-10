2022 NBA Draft: Which Prospects Received an Invite to Attend?

The 2022 NBA Draft is just weeks away. Pretty soon, the league will get extremely active as new players will enter via the draft. And typically, with the draft comes the opening of the trade floodgates as the big event causes teams to get active in the trade market as well.

However, all eyes will be on the set of incoming rookies on June 23. Like every year, a handful of standouts will attend the big event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. On Thursday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony revealed several candidates that have received green room invites for the draft.

Among those invited are Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Purdue’s Jaden Ivery, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe, and Duke’s AJ Griffin.

Per Givony’s report, the NBA intends to invite five more prospects at some point next week.

The Sixers’ next potential selection will unlikely be in the green room considering their first pick is outside of the lottery. Despite entering the offseason without a pick originally, as it was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal to land James Harden, the 76ers got it back as the Nets deferred the selection.

Now, the Sixers will go on the board at No. 23 overall. Whether they will keep the selection or not is currently unclear but recent history says Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office might snag themselves a young prospect with upside as they held onto their last two first-rounders to grab Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

