3 Overreactions to 76ers’ Opening Night Victory vs Boston Celtics
The rivalry between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics got off to a strong start on Wednesday night.
A thrilling battle with 13 lead changes and nine tied scores throughout the night ended with a one-point victory in favor of Philadelphia.
After turning in their most disappointing season of the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey era, the Sixers needed to give fans hope, and they delivered on Wednesday night.
The reaction from everybody rooting for the South Philly-based squad was a positive one, but are there overreactions in play already? It wouldn’t be the NBA’s opening week if there weren’t.
The 3 Biggest Overreactions to the 76ers’ Win Over Boston
1. Joel Embiid Doesn’t Look Like Himself... Is This Permanent?
Over the past two seasons, Joel Embiid has received two surgeries on the same knee. While he played in games following the first operation, the way he struggled to return to his best form and battled constant swelling led him to eventually undergo another surgery.
During the preseason, Embiid checked in for a 20-minute showing in the finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was an inspiring showing and had fans claiming, “we’re so back.”
The opener? Not so much. Seeing how Embiid would respond after a game shift and a handful of practices against a division rival in a game that counts for something was a major concern. He was on a minutes restriction and understandably rusty, but it’s fair to have major concerns, considering the way the previous season played out.
Overall, he finished the night with 1-9 shooting from the field (0-4 3PT) for four points in 20 minutes. He was a minus-16 for the matchup.
2. VJ Edgecombe Could be the Rookie of the Year
The only way the Sixers can feel good about their past season is if they think back to June when they drafted VJ Edgecombe. Wednesday’s game included a record-breaking night for the rookie.
In 42 minutes, Edgecombe scored 34 points, while coming down with seven rebounds, dishing out three assists, and snatching one steal. The athleticism was on full display. He was a high-volume three-point shooter who looked absolutely fearless in a rivalry game on the road.
Cooper Flagg is the overwhelming favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, which was the case the moment he declared for the NBA Draft. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper will remain relevant in that conversation as well.
But if there is one thing Jared McCain proved last season, it’s that draft position doesn’t mean anything. He was the favorite for the award before a knee injury derailed his progress. Edgecombe could be a serious contender for it even if he’s producing half of his opening night numbers.
3. Dominick Barlow Should be the Sixers’ Long-Term Starter
You could cue the eye-rolls the moment the Sixers announced their starting five, which included a two-way player in Dominick Barlow.
That’s not to say that Barlow doesn’t belong, especially since the Sixers have found quality contributors in two-way players over the years. But it’s hard to convince a fan base that a team is a contender when there is a part-time G Leaguer in the starting five.
For what it’s worth, Barlow did an excellent job in his role on Wednesday. In 34 minutes, he stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a blocked shot. Brakes have to be pumped on this one, though. Look at Justin Edwards, for example. Last year, he was the team’s diamond in the rough. This year, he started the season with—checks notes—six seconds of action. Power forward is still very much a position of need.