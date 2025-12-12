Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Named to ESPN's NBA 25-Under-25

ESPN dropped its latest NBA 25-under-25 rankings on Friday, which ranked the league's top 25 players under the age of 25 "based on long-term potential." Although Tyrese Maxey was too old to qualify—he turned 25 in early November—his backcourt teammate made the cut.

In his debut NBA season, VJ Edgecombe landed at No. 19 on ESPN's list. He's right behind a pair of fellow rookies in Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (No. 17) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (No. 18), although he's notably ahead of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (No. 20), who won the league's Most Improved Player award last year and finished as the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, along with Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (No. 22) and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (No. 23).

Here's the writeup from ESPN's Brian Woo:

While there have been some predictable rookie growing pains, Edgecombe has largely rewarded the 76ers' decision to pick him third, with his explosiveness attacking the paint and flashes of defensive playmaking that point to major long-term upside. The future of the franchise rests on Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, and how well Philly can develop them in tandem.

To take the next step, Edgecombe...

Has to improve his efficiency and ball skills. His early struggles (51.3% true shooting percentage in 20 games) aren't surprising for a prospect still developing his handle and footwork. His mix of strength and burst presents major upside as he continues to hone his skill as a shot creator, but he's also undersized for a 2-guard. He'll continue to get the reps he needs to polish his shot selection and reads.

Is Edgecombe Too High, Too Low Or Just Right?

If you're of the belief that Edgecombe should be higher on the list, it'd be tough to make a case for him over anyone other than Harper or Knueppel. Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, who's averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, landed at No. 15, while San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, came in at No. 16.

Had Edgecombe maintained his scorching-hot offensive start, when he became only the third player in NBA history to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game over his first five career games, Edgecombe might have a case to rank higher. However, he began to cool off even before his recent calf injury sidelined him for three games.

While Hawks fans might take issue with Edgecombe being ranked above Daniels given what Daniels accomplished last year, the Great Barrier Thief has come crashing back to earth this season. He's still a menace on defense, but he's shooting a ghastly 14.6 percent from three-point range on low volume. It's fair to question whether he'll ever be an impactful offensive threat in half-court settings. (Transition is another story.)

Giddey might be the most surprising name below Edgecombe, as he's averaging a career-high 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for the Bulls this season while shooting 47.4 percent overall and a career-best 39.6 percent from three-point range. This is Giddey's fifth NBA season, so Edgecombe still has more mystery-box appeal to him whereas Giddey is likely seen as more of a finished product, but the jumbo Aussie playmaker just turned 23 in October. He's showing that he still has plenty of room for growth, too.

Even if Edgecombe never develops into an All-Star-caliber scorer on offense, his defensive IQ and knack for making winning plays should make him a fixture of 25-under-25 lists like these for the next few years. In fact, once players like Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Williams age out of eligibility next year, Edgecombe could soon threaten for a top-10 spot.