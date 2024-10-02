3-Time NBA All-Star Has Reminder for Critical Fans
When Ben Simmons was competing for the Philadelphia 76ers, he had high expectations coming out of LSU as the No. 1 overall pick. While Simmons left the city of Philadelphia on a low note back in 2022, by no means did he enter bust territory as a former top pick.
As Simmons enters his third season with the Brooklyn Nets, he wants to remind fans who forget that he’s been ranked up there with some of the league’s top players before.
“I think people forget, you know, me as a player when I’m healthy,” Simmons told reporters this week. "I can play basketball. I’m pretty good, right?”
It’s hard to argue with Simmons’ sentiment. When he was healthy in Philadelphia, the young guard earned Rookie of the Year honors and a few All-Star nods. He flirted with triple-double averages and established himself as one of the best defenders at his position on a yearly basis.
Still, Simmons couldn’t shake the lack of a jumper and free throw struggles down the stretch of his final run in Philly. At this point, an injury-prone label has overtaken the narrative of Simmons’ lack of shooting.
When Simmons was traded to the Nets in 2022, his debut was put off until the following season as he experienced a back injury while ramping up getting ready to play. In his first full season with the Nets, Simmons played in just 42 games.
Last year, he made just 15 appearances as he dealt with multiple setbacks.
A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Simmons would be ready for training camp in 2024 after a long recovery phase for his back concerns. On Monday, the three-time All-Star confirmed that was the case.
“[I’ll be available on opening night] to compete and play—yup—ready to go,” Simmons stated. “…For me, it’s just being consistent with that and staying on top of my body and just getting better every day and staying in the gym with these guys.”
Simmons and the Nets will pay a visit to the 76ers for a preseason battle on October 16. Their first regular season matchup takes place on November 22 for an NBA Cup Group stage matchup.