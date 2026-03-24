Sixers Reveal Good News in Latest Injury Report

When the Sixers (39-33) host the Chicago Bulls (29-42) on Wednesday, they will have at least one reinforcement back and perhaps even two.

Paul George is done his 25-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy and was cleared from the initial injury report for Wednesday's game. No ramp-up period is expected. He will be a full go.

Joel Embiid, who has missed 13 straight games with a strained oblique, is 'questionable' to make his return alongside George. Embiid was listed 'doubtful' for one game during the absence but did not play. This is the first time he is listed as anything other than 'doubtful' or 'out'.

Embiid has been through workouts in recent days and Nick Nurse expected him to go through a heavier session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes, who missed Monday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an illness, is 'questionable'.

Tyrese Martin is 'doubtful' due to a Two-Way G League assignment. Tyrese Maxey (strained tendon, right pinkie) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left elbow) remain out. Oubre is due for a re-evaluation this week, while Maxey is in line to be re-evaluated this weekend or early next week.

Johni Broome remains out as he recovers from surgery on the meniscus in his right knee.

On the Bulls' side, Isaac Okoro (right patellofemoral pain syndrome), Anfernee Simons (fractured left ulnar styloid) and Guerschon Yabusele (sprained left ankle) are listed as 'doubtful'.

Zach Collins (right first toe surgery), Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery) and Jayden Ivey (left patellofemoral pain syndrome) are out.

Two-Way contractors Mac McClung and Yuki Kawamura will be on G League assignments.

The Bulls have lost 17 of their last 22 games.

They are riding a thrilling victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. That victory, it just so happens, was great for the Sixers. Every Rockets loss improves the positioning of the first-round pick owed to the Sixers via the Jared McCain trade. With the Sixers having a chance to gain some steam and the Rockets falling apart over this last quarter-or-so of the season, there's a chance the gap between the first-round pick Philadelphia owes to Oklahoma City and the first-rounder OKC owes to Philadelphia becomes smaller.

That wasn't the only good outcome for the Sixers on Monday, though. Despite their loss to the Thunder, the Indiana Pacers, who had not won since prior to the All-Star break, beat the Orlando Magic. The San Antonio Spurs blitzed the Miami Heat. The Sixers did not lose any ground on the teams they lead in the standings even if an Atlanta Hawks victory over the Memphis Grizzlies did create some separation between sixth place and seventh place.

Now is the time for the Sixers to lock in. They've given themselves a chance to climb thanks to a relatively strong two weeks while they were down four starters. Help is on the way as they approach another slight lull in their schedule.