4-Time NBA All-Star Calls Out Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid
One month into the regular season, it's fair to say things have not played out how the Philadelphia 76ers initially hoped. Injuries have left them vastly shorthanded, resulting in them sitting with a 4-14 record through 18 games.
Along with their struggles on the court, the Sixers have also been caught up in drama behind the scenes. Following their November 18th loss to the Miami Heat, the team had a closed-door meeting to try and get things back on a positive course. The details of this sit down ended up being leaked to the media, as numerous insiders reported on what happened. Among those to do so was Shams Charania, who cited that Tyrese Maxey spoke up to Joel Embiid about being late to practices and other team functions.
Since reports of the meeting have surfaced, Joel Embiid has stated that he wants to find who spoke to the media about what went down. One former All-Star shared his thoughts on this, saying that the former MVP is putting his energy in the wrong place.
While appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, DeMarcus Cousins shared his thoughts on the Sixers' start to the season. He feels the star big man should be more focused on getting the team back on track and winning games.
"I think Joel's focus is in the wrong place," Cousins said. "F*** who the rat is right now. Your team is struggling, y'all look horrible this season. It's a lot of negativity coming your way from the media, from the organization, from your teammates, it's time to right the ship. Let's get back to the foundation which is playing basketball. Go lock in, go win some games."
Following the drama regarding the team meeting, Embiid did come out and respond to the outside noise. While it came in a losing effort, the Sixers big man recorded 35 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid hasn't been back in the lineup since, missing the team's last four games.
As the top star on the roster, the Sixers turning things around starts with Embiid. If they're going to salvage this season, it starts with him being in the lineup regularly to lead the charge with his dominant play.