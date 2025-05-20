All 76ers

4-Time NBA All-Star Makes Bold Claim About Sixers Draft Prospect

In Demarcus Cousins' eyes, the Philadelphia 76ers would be getting a top-pick talent at No. 3.

Feb 23, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball while being defended by USC Trojans guard Bryce Pope (4) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
For months, many have believed the 2025 NBA Draft’s top three will shake out like this: Cooper Flagg goes No. 1 out of Duke, Dylan Harper lands at No. 2 out of Rutgers, and Ace Bailey goes back-to-back with his teammate by landing No. 3.

Following the NBA Draft Lottery and the Combine, the top two remain the same. As for Bailey, there seems to be some skepticism surrounding the idea of him landing third to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

As NBA fans and analysts believe Bailey’s stock has dipped a bit at this point of the pre-draft process, the four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins sees the situation differently. Not only does he believe Bailey is a top-three prospect, but the former star big man claims Bailey should be the top pick.

“I like Ace Bailey. To me, Ace Bailey is the No. 1 pick,” Cousins said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’

“I think he’s the closest thing we’ve seen to a Tracy McGrady.”

During his freshman season at Rutgers, Bailey appeared in 30 games. He averaged 18 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also posted averages of seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block per game.

Despite Cousins’ claim, the Mavericks are moving with the intention of taking Flagg out of Duke. While there was plenty of smoke surrounding a potential trade between the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks right after the lottery, reports shut down that notion early, claiming that the Spurs were set on taking Harper at No. 2.

