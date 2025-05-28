76ers Add Proven Three-Point Specialist in Recent NBA Trade Idea
With their star trio intact, the Philadelphia 76ers making a big move this offseason seems unlikely. When it comes to this upcoming offseason, Daryl Morey and the front office should prioritize finding more complementary pieces for the supporting cast.
In a recent column for PhillyVoice, Adam Aaronson created a series of possible trades for the Sixers to shake up the cast of players around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. One of the scenarios had them parting with Kelly Oubre Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, and a second-round pick in exchange for Boston Celtics wing Sam Hauser.
Perhaps Hauser is not certain to be dealt this summer, but it seems extremely likely. He is a quality rotation wing because of his stellar three-point shooting stroke -- he pairs elite volume with efficiency marks that are just as good -- and is under contract for four more years on a deal that is far from outrageous.
From a fit perspective, Hauser is the ideal prototype of player who could thrive on the Sixers' roster. He could seamlessly come in and play a similar role that he did on the Boston Celtics. That being an off-ball threat who makes defenses pay with his outside shooting.
Hauser is far from a flashy name but could be an upgrade for the Sixers. He has playoff and championship experience and provides a much-needed skill in the modern NBA. Playing alongside this trio of stars, he'd benefit from endless open looks from beyond the arc. This season for the Celtics, Hauser averaged 8.5 PPG while shooting 41.6% from three.
Throughout his career, Embiid has elevated the play of countless three-point specialists because of the attention he garners. Whether it was JJ Redick, Seth Curry, or Danny Green, all of them put up some of the best numbers of their respective career in Philly. If a trade like this were to happen, Hauser would likely see similar benefits.
Parting with such a key core player in Oubre would be a tough blow for the Sixers, but considering how good of a fit he'd be, it would be worth considering in a trade for Hauser.