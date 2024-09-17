76ers All-Star Makes Appearance at Eagles Game vs. Falcons
As the Philadelphia Eagles battled it out against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, the speakers at Lincoln Financial Field briefly played the Philadelphia 76ers’ victory song.
On the big screen, the Eagles welcomed the one-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
The Sixers star embraced the positive reaction before the Eagles and the Falcons returned to action.
Maxey might be a Dallas-born Cowboys fan at heart, but he’s always shown up and supported the Eagles since he landed with the Sixers in 2020.
Coming out of Kentucky, the freshman guard was projected to be a lottery pick. While Maxey slipped past the lottery, he didn’t fall too far down the board. At No. 21, Daryl Morey and the 76ers called on Maxey to become their first-round pick.
Maxey still has a lot to prove, but he’s already worked his way to become a cornerstone player for the 76ers. After appearing in 61 games during his rookie season, Maxey transitioned to a full-time starter by his sophomore year. In 2022-2023, Maxey put together an impressive season by producing 20 points per game for the first time in his career.
In 2023-2024, he did even better in the absence of another All-Star guard after the trades of Ben Simmons and James Harden.
Averaging a career-high 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds, Maxey earned the first All-Star nod of his young career. Considering the jump he had, he was also regarded as the NBA’s Most Improved Player.
When free agency opened back in July, Maxey hit the free agency market as a restricted prospect. He didn’t even take a chance to entertain offers from any other teams. The Sixers re-signed Maxey on a brand new deal within the max range.
At this point, Maxey is one of the most notable athletes in Philadelphia. His continued presence at other Philly sporting events helps the young All-Star score more points with the fan base ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.