76ers: Blue Coats’ Mac McClung to Participate in NBA Dunk Contest

Mac McClung will have a role in the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, McClung is slated to participate in the 2023 Slam Dunk Competition. With that, McClung makes NBA history as he becomes the first ever G League player to participate in the league’s dunk contest.

Over the offseason, McClung joined the Philadelphia 76ers on an Exhibit 10 contract. Shortly after signing with the Sixers, McClung was waived and slated to join the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Prior to joining the Sixers’ organization pipeline, McClung had several stints across the NBA and the G League. He started his professional playing career out of Texas Tech, running with the South Bay Lakers. Then, McClung joined the Chicago Bulls and their affiliate before a run with the Los Angeles Lakers and the South Bay Lakers for a second stint.

Since landing with the Blue Coats, McClung has appeared in 18 Showcase Cup games, starting in nine of those matchups. In the regular season, McClung has started in five games while appearing in seven total.

During his Showcase Cup run, McClung averaged nearly 30 minutes on the floor. During that time, he averaged 17 points per game while draining 43 percent of his shots. In addition to his scoring, McClung came down with five rebounds per game and produced six assists per game.

With the NBA G League regular season off and running, McClung has spent 26 minutes per game on the floor. He’s increased his field-goal percentage, draining 64 percent of his shots, and is currently hitting on 42 percent of his shots from deep. The young guard is putting up 18 points per game, along with four assists per outing.

So far, two other prospects have reportedly accepted an invitation, including Portland Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe and Houston’s KJ Martin.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.