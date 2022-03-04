76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The James Harden era of Philadelphia 76ers basketball has been off to a spectacular start so far. Last week, the Sixers wrapped up a week-long break after the 2022 NBA All-Star game to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It marked the first game Harden was set to play with the Sixers after he missed a few games due to hamstring tightness. As expected, Harden thrived with the 76ers in his first outing as he collected a 27-point double-double in Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Timberwolves.

A couple of days later, the Sixers engaged in an afternoon battle with the New York Knicks on the road. Once again, the trio of Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey dominated as they took down the Knicks with a comfortable victory.

After getting a couple of days off, the Sixers returned home to host the Knicks for a rematch in the game that became James Harden’s home debut with the Sixers. While the first half of Wednesday’s game wasn’t satisfying to watch for 76ers fans, the team turned it around in the second half as the Harden, Embiid, Maxey trio dominated once again.

Embiid led the Sixers with 27 points while Harden notched 26 of his own, and Maxey followed up with 25 points. After the Sixers made a second-half comeback, they never looked back as they put on another dominant showing against the Knicks and picked up a 123-108 win.

Now, the Sixers are looking to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Friday night. The matchup marks the second time the Sixers and the Cavs will battle it out this season. A few weeks back when the Sixers hosted the Cavaliers, Philadelphia missed Harden as he wasn’t with the team yet. Still, Embiid’s 40-point outing allowed the Sixers to pull off a 103-93 victory.

Can the Sixers make it two wins over a thriving young Cleveland team on Friday night?

Key Game Notes Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games Sixers have won four-straight games Cavaliers are 5-5 in their last ten games Cleveland is currently on a two-game losing streak Cavaliers are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games Sixers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone over in Philly’s last five games Injury Report 76ers Tobias Harris - Questionable Charlie Brown Jr. - Out DeAndre Jordan - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Cavaliers Rajon Rondo - Doubtful Caris LeVert - Out Collin Sexton - Out Dylan Windler - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -6.5 Moneyline: PHI -300, CLE +240 Total O/U: 216.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Picks Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.