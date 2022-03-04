Skip to main content
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The James Harden era of Philadelphia 76ers basketball has been off to a spectacular start so far. Last week, the Sixers wrapped up a week-long break after the 2022 NBA All-Star game to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It marked the first game Harden was set to play with the Sixers after he missed a few games due to hamstring tightness. As expected, Harden thrived with the 76ers in his first outing as he collected a 27-point double-double in Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Timberwolves.

A couple of days later, the Sixers engaged in an afternoon battle with the New York Knicks on the road. Once again, the trio of Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey dominated as they took down the Knicks with a comfortable victory.

Read More

After getting a couple of days off, the Sixers returned home to host the Knicks for a rematch in the game that became James Harden’s home debut with the Sixers. While the first half of Wednesday’s game wasn’t satisfying to watch for 76ers fans, the team turned it around in the second half as the Harden, Embiid, Maxey trio dominated once again.

Embiid led the Sixers with 27 points while Harden notched 26 of his own, and Maxey followed up with 25 points. After the Sixers made a second-half comeback, they never looked back as they put on another dominant showing against the Knicks and picked up a 123-108 win.

Now, the Sixers are looking to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Friday night. The matchup marks the second time the Sixers and the Cavs will battle it out this season. A few weeks back when the Sixers hosted the Cavaliers, Philadelphia missed Harden as he wasn’t with the team yet. Still, Embiid’s 40-point outing allowed the Sixers to pull off a 103-93 victory.

Can the Sixers make it two wins over a thriving young Cleveland team on Friday night?

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17674492_168388689_lowres

Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games

Sixers have won four-straight games

Cavaliers are 5-5 in their last ten games

Cleveland is currently on a two-game losing streak

Cavaliers are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games

Sixers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in Philly’s last five games

Injury Report

USATSI_17692201_168388689_lowres

76ers

Tobias Harris - Questionable

Charlie Brown Jr. - Out

DeAndre Jordan - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Cavaliers

Rajon Rondo - Doubtful

Caris LeVert - Out

Collin Sexton - Out

Dylan Windler - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17674352_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, CLE +240

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-feb-28-all-cleveland-cavaliers-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Picks Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17673182_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

By Justin Grasso33 seconds ago
USATSI_17093591_168388689_lowres
News

When Will DeAndre Jordan Officially Join the Sixers?

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17779966_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Release Willie Cauley-Stein After DeAndre Jordan Signing

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17630829_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Tobias Harris Added to Injury Report Ahead of Cavs Matchup

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_17812773_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Helped Unleash Tyrese Maxey vs. Knicks

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17652449_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Officially Announce DeAndre Jordan Signing

By Justin Grasso8 hours ago
USATSI_17781216_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Embiid Felt 'Playoff Atmosphere' for Harden's Home Debut

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_17122749_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers to Sign Former Lakers Center DeAndre Jordan

By Justin GrassoMar 3, 2022