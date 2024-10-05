76ers Center Has Sizable Gap in Impressive Rebounding Stat
After trading him halfway through his first season with the team, the Philadelphia 76ers and Andre Drummond decided to reunite in the offseason. The former All-Star will once again be called upon to solidify the backup center minutes behind Joel Embiid.
During media day, Drummond made a comment that caught many by surprise. He came out and staked his claim as the greatest rebounder to ever grace the NBA. As a four-time rebounding champ who averages 12.4 RPG for his career, he certainly belongs in the conversation.
Looking at the numbers, Drummond is an all-time great rebounding talent. In terms of the modern era, there are few players who stack up to him in this facet of the game. There are many stats that back up Drummond's claim, including one that has started to make the rounds on social media. Since 2000, the Sixers veteran has the most 10+ offensive rebound games (30). The next closest player has half this amount.
Drummond returns to the Sixers after spending the past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Despite playing in a limited role, he fell just short of averaging a double-double. Across 79 games last season, he averaged 8.4 PPG and 9.0 RPG in just 17 minutes a night.
Now back with the Sixers, Drummond will likely play a larger role in the rotation. During the regular season, managing Embiid's workload to limit overexertion will be a primary objective. This means that Drummond will see sizable minutes and even get a chance to start at times.
Before being packaged in the Ben Simmons/James Harden trade, Drummond was arguably the best backup Embiid has had in his career. Appearing in 49 games, he averaged 6.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 2.0 APG.