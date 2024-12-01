All 76ers

76ers Coach Explains Joel Embiid’s Injury Status vs Detroit Pistons

Nick Nurse has the latest on Joel Embiid ahead of the 76ers' matchup vs. Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
It’s been over a week since the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Joel Embiid in action.

After the Sixers fell short against the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday, Embiid was dealing with swelling in the knee he received surgery on last season. As expected, the Sixers decided to evaluate the star center and offer him some rest as a part of the injury management plan they have in place.

During last Friday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid was ruled out for the Los Angeles Clippers matchup on Sunday. After the Sixers suffered a 26-point beatdown against LA, the Sixers returned to the practice court two days later. Embiid was present but not a participant.

Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets featured another absence from the seven-time All-Star big man. With that, Embiid missed three games in a row. When the Sixers held a practice session on Friday, Embiid was not a part of the action once again. The Sixers ruled him out for the fourth straight time ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Following Friday’s practice, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse explained the latest on Embiid’s situation. While there seems to be some positive progression, it’s not quite time for Embiid to make his return.

“The swelling’s gone down a bit,” Nurse said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Still some soreness there. That’s about all I can say.”

Joel Embiid vs Grizzlies.
Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Embiid’s absence is due to knee injury management and personal reasons on Saturday. Without the big man in the mix, the Sixers will have to rely on a combination of Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele in the frontcourt.

Saturday’s game marks the 14th absence for Embiid this year. In the four games he played, Embiid averaged 20 points on 38 percent shooting from the field. He also accounted for eight rebounds and four assists per game.

As bad as the Sixers need a fit Embiid to help them climb out of their 3-14 hole, the team is focused on keeping the center as healthy as possible for a potential postseason push.

