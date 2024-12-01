76ers Coach Offers Details on Andre Drummond’s Injury vs Pistons
Heading into the Saturday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers already had a crowded injury report. They had to add one more player to the list, as Andre Drummond went down with an unfortunate injury just a few minutes into Saturday’s game.
After tipping in a missed shot, Drummond landed on the foot of his opponent and rolled his ankle. It was clear from the jump that the big man’s in-game setback was severe enough to stop the action.
Drummond received attention from the medical staff. Shortly after, he was helped up and off the court. Drummond needed assistance walking back to the Sixers’ locker room.
After the game, Nick Nurse didn’t have a ton of details to reveal, but he had a slightly positive update based on early testing.
“They did all the X-rays and stuff, and it is just a sprain,” Nurse told reporters. “So there's nothing else there. I mean, he's going to be in a boot, I'd say a minute.”
The Sixers head coach noted that the training staff mentioned that the setback might not be as bad as it looked initially. Further testing will confirm if that’s the case or not. For the time being, the Sixers are just hoping they can get healthier soon.
Heading into Saturday’s game, the Sixers ruled out the veteran center Joel Embiid and the veteran guard Kyle Lowry. Caleb Martin was considered questionable, but he wasn’t given the green light to play, leaving him to join Embiid and Lowry on the inactive list.
The positive update was the fact Paul George was upgraded to available for the ninth time this year. George collected 26 minutes of action, scoring 11 points while producing eight rebounds and five assists.
The status of Drummond moving forward is unclear. The Sixers will have two days off before they face the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Tuesday. The big man position will be something to keep an eye on as Embiid and now Drummond’s statuses are in question.