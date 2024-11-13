76ers Coach Offers Important Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey
Heading into their Tuesday night matchup against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers were prepared to battle without their All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.
Fortunately, the team landed a reinforcement as Joel Embiid was cleared for action and took the court for the first time during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He got a chance to play alongside Paul George. While that’s a step in the right direction for the struggling Sixers, they are still patiently waiting for the All-Star trio to make its debut.
The Sixers are waiting on Tyrese Maxey to recover from a hamstring strain.
During last Wednesday’s Sixers loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, Maxey checked out of the game during the third quarter as he dealt with discomfort in his hamstring. The Sixers were cautious, ruling out the star guard for the rest of the game.
The head coach, Nick Nurse, was convinced Maxey wasn’t dealing with anything severe. An MRI confirmed that much, but the one-time All-Star was still ruled out for at least one week of action.
Beyond that, the Sixers are still waiting to find out his full recovery timeline.
“We should have [an update] by the end of the week,” Nurse said ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Knicks.
While the Sixers are going to stick with the original timeline for the time being, Nurse noted that Maxey has been doing some work at least.
“He has done some light on-court work,” said the head coach.
The fact that Maxey is back on the court already is a great sign. However, his re-evaluation this week will be key in determining when he can return to the court.
As expected, Maxey is out on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, the Sixers will be on the road to take on the Orlando Magic for another NBA Cup battle. While Maxey could technically make his return by then, an NBA Insider’s initial report suggested that the star guard could be in his recovery phase for multiple weeks.
Soon, the Sixers will have answers.
