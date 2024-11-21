76ers Coach Reveals Injury Details on Paul George After Loss
The Philadelphia 76ers’ week went from bad to worse on Wednesday night in Memphis, as the veteran forward Paul George left the game with an injury.
Early in the third quarter, George had an awkward landing after coming down with a rebound within the first minute of the second half. The nine-time All-Star was clearly experiencing pain, which led to Nick Nurse and the Sixers taking a timeout.
George was checked out by trainers before moving far. Shortly after, he walked off the court on his own power. The veteran forward went straight back to the Sixers’ locker room.
Eventually, it was revealed George was not going to return to help the Sixers form a comeback against the Grizzlies. He was ruled out with a hyperextended knee.
After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse discussed the setback.
“It was a hyperextension,” Nurse told reporters. “Similar to the preseason and the same knee. I think maybe we’re gonna find out a little bit more tomorrow, obviously, when they check it out to see the extent of it is, but that’s what it was.”
Last month, George went out with a knee injury during his second preseason action with the Sixers against the Atlanta Hawks. It turns out he dealt with the same setback against the Grizzlies.
“I think they said it was similar to last time, which was a bone bruise I think,” Nurse added. “They actually did work in there. You never know what happens. He was actually fairly close to coming back in the game, but then it kind of stiffened up as he got out a little bit more. He decided not to and now got to take a look at it and make sure.”
George will likely get checked out on Thursday to receive an official diagnosis. When he was diagnosed with a bone bruise last time, he was ruled out for the entire preseason. In addition, George missed the first five games of the 2024-2025 regular season.
Since debuting with the Sixers, George has been trying to find his stride. In seven games leading up to Wednesday’s matchup, the veteran scored 17 points per game on 29 percent shooting from three.
The Sixers’ All-Star trio debuted for the first time on Wednesday. George clocked in for 17 minutes. He shot just 1-6 from the field to score two points. The Sixers came up short with a 117-111 loss, dropping to 2-12 on the year.