76ers Congratulate Phillies for Clinching World Series Spot

The last couple of weeks has been significant for Philly sports. The Philadelphia Eagles recently went into their bye week unbeaten at 6-0. The Philadelphia Flyers got off to a solid start to their year, despite receiving tons of criticism in the offseason.

The Philadelphia Union are currently in the midst of a successful playoff run, while the Philadelphia Phillies are going further than they’ve been in over ten years.

After barely cracking the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, the Phillies entered the first round of the postseason as underdogs against the St. Louis Cardinals. Three games later, they were moving on to the next round to face the Atlanta Braves.

While the Phillies couldn’t sweep Atlanta, they took care of business in four games and advanced to the next round to face the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies snagged Game 1 but came up short in the second outing. Fortunately, the Phillies went home and collected two-straight wins at Citizens Bank Park to go up 3-1 before Sunday’s final game in South Philly for the series.

With an opportunity to clinch a seat in the 2022 World Series, the Phillies needed a win on Sunday to get it done as early as possible. While it was a thriller, the Phillies won in the end. Now, they are championship-bound and receiving love from their Philly sports neighbors, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sixers players have shown tons of support to the Phillies throughout the playoff run. They’ll have to continue doing so as the Phillies have another possible seven games on the menu as they go for the title.

The last time the Phillies were in this position was in 2009 when they faced the New York Yankees. Although the Phillies were the defending champions going for a second-straight title, the Yankees came out on top 4-2.

Since then, the Phillies haven’t returned to baseball’s biggest stage. That will change this week.

On Friday, the Phillies and the Houston Astros will face each other for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The first two games will take place in Houston, with the series returning to Philadelphia next Monday.

Based on how the Phillies’ playoff run has gone this year, the Sixers will likely continue supporting their neighbors as long as they are in town for future home matchups.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

