76ers Could Favor Ex-Baylor Star Over Ace Bailey in NBA Draft
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers are one team that many have their eyes on. Already with a trio of All-Star-level talents, the front office finds itself with a top-three pick in what has been dubbed a loaded class.
With the No. 3 pick, the Sixers find themselves in a bit of an interesting position. While they can take a prospect with a lot of upside, they also have to weigh their current standing as well. Led by the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, Philly wants to quickly get back in the mix to compete in the Eastern Conference. Because of this, they need to find a suitable target who can still grow as a player but also help the team from day one.
While breaking down all his intel from across the league, insider Sam Vecenie touched on the Sixers' predicament. Because they are looking to compete right now, they might pass on a touted prospect like Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. Instead, Daryl Morey could be more interested in someone like VJ Edgecombe, who is viewed as a more polished prospect at the moment.
Rutgers’ Bailey has been seen as the biggest upside swing, and he fills a theoretical position of need for Philly as a big wing. But he is also viewed as more of a project by scouts and executives, and this is a Sixers front office that likely needs to win next year to keep its jobs. I’ve also gotten a wider sense of appreciation from NBA front offices for Edgecombe than Bailey.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Edgecombe is one of the best athletes in the 2025 class. He showcased his explosiveness regularly during his lone season at Baylor, where he averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.2 APG.
Given their positioning in the draft, it's highly unlikely the Sixers don't walk away with a touted prospect. That said, their desire to be back in the mix to contend in 2026 and beyond is something they'll have to heavily consider when going through their selection process.