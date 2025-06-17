76ers' Draft Target Scheduled For Workout
The Philadelphia 76ers have quite the decision to make when it comes to what to do with their third overall pick in the rapidly approaching NBA draft. While there is some debate on what the Sixers need, there lies plenty of talent towards the top end of the draft pool, which includes the likes of Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, and Ace Bailey, among others.
The aforementioned Bailey is coming off of an impressive freshman season at Rutgers University, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, scoring on 46 percent accuracy from the field. These numbers are sure to impress front offices around the league, with Philadelphia's being no different, but in a recent mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, where Bailey fell down to the sixth spot, it was discussed that the draft prospect initially rejected a visit with the Sixers.
"Bailey losing momentum after refusing to visit, initially unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development," Givony writes.
Going further into the former Rutgers star's descent down the mock draft rankings, Givony revealed that various front offices around the league were turned off by his lack of readiness for the league, with some of it stemming from his interviews at the draft combine a few weeks back.
"The feedback from his interviews at the draft combine in Chicago was not all that positive, with some teams expressing concern about his lack of preparation and focus," Givony states. "NBA executives say Bailey has been polarizing in internal front office conversations because of questions about his feel for the game and lack of polish, creating a wider draft range than initially anticipated."
While Bailey managed to fall down the ranks in the most recent mock draft, it hasn't deterred Daryl Morey and Philadelphia's front office from wanting a better look at the former Scarlet Knight, as he is scheduled to work out with the team this week, despite his prior refusal, as reported by Givony.
"Bailey is scheduled to conduct a workout with the 76ers later this week..." Givony explained.
With the draft set to take place on June 25, which sits right around the corner, any look that the Sixers' front office can get on Bailey will help them make their mind up regarding what they want to do with their pick.