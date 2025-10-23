All 76ers

76ers Fans Thrilled With VJ Edgecombe's Historic Debut vs Celtics

What did 76ers fans have to say about VJ Edgecombe?

Justin Grasso

Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) celebrates with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) after they defeated the Boston Celtics 117-116 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) celebrates with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) after they defeated the Boston Celtics 117-116 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
VJ Edgecombe was a star for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

For the former Baylor standout, Edgecombe was making his official NBA debut. His first test came against the Sixers’ Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Celtics.

From an analyst’s eye, Edgecombe aced it. From the fans’ perspective, Edgecombe gave Sixers and NBA fans something to talk about, as the 76ers scratched and clawed their way to a 117-116 win.

Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Sixers Fans Express Excitement Over Edgecombe

via @MaxeyManiac: League really let us get the next LeBron

@JohnAntonelli_: HISTORY ON REAL

@Ar15Mvp: Special

@Gemfps: Him and Coop are going to be serious problems

@aidanskytt: Great story. He deserves it.

Speaking of LeBron James, Edgecombe accomplished something that the league hasn’t seen since the future Hall of Famer was a rookie.

During the first quarter of action, Edgecombe scored 14 points. LeBron James held the record for the most points in the first quarter of an NBA debut with 12. He accomplished that in 2003.

After Edgecombe’s quick start, he went quiet as Tyrese Maxey started turning up the scoring volume. Then, later in the second half, Edgecombe was back to stacking up more points; he ended up setting the bar very high for his career-best scoring performance.

The rookie finished his 42-minute shift by shooting 13-26 from the field (5-13 3PT) to score 34 points. He teased a double-double with seven rebounds.

Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jules Bernard (14) while driving for a dunk during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

@Goatplugg_: I’m buying a jersey tonight

@ItsEssame: Special talent

@danknowsball19: wow demon. my ROTY i’ve been sayin it

@RABBITNABLIZZRD: future all nba/multiple all star guy

@Rigz_LFC: Mad impressive

It’s way too early to crown Edgecombe the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, but the Sixers and their fan base should feel great about the way the opening minutes turned out for Edgecombe.

After last year’s disappointing showing throughout the 2024-2025 season, the Sixers landed some solid luck in the lottery and earned the third-overall pick, behind the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs.

After Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper went off the board, the Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor. The Sixers planned to get Edgecombe involved as early as possible. With Jared McCain and Paul George recovering from injuries, that opened up some spots in the starting five for the Sixers. Nick Nurse rewarded Edgecombe with the chance to state his case as a starter.

Right now, Edgecombe is rehearsing to become full-time, and it’s hard to deny what he has put on display so far. The rookie will get a chance to build on his case on Saturday, when the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend for their home opener.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

