76ers Fans Thrilled With VJ Edgecombe's Historic Debut vs Celtics
VJ Edgecombe was a star for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
For the former Baylor standout, Edgecombe was making his official NBA debut. His first test came against the Sixers’ Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Celtics.
From an analyst’s eye, Edgecombe aced it. From the fans’ perspective, Edgecombe gave Sixers and NBA fans something to talk about, as the 76ers scratched and clawed their way to a 117-116 win.
Sixers Fans Express Excitement Over Edgecombe
via @MaxeyManiac: League really let us get the next LeBron
@JohnAntonelli_: HISTORY ON REAL
@Ar15Mvp: Special
@Gemfps: Him and Coop are going to be serious problems
@aidanskytt: Great story. He deserves it.
Speaking of LeBron James, Edgecombe accomplished something that the league hasn’t seen since the future Hall of Famer was a rookie.
During the first quarter of action, Edgecombe scored 14 points. LeBron James held the record for the most points in the first quarter of an NBA debut with 12. He accomplished that in 2003.
After Edgecombe’s quick start, he went quiet as Tyrese Maxey started turning up the scoring volume. Then, later in the second half, Edgecombe was back to stacking up more points; he ended up setting the bar very high for his career-best scoring performance.
The rookie finished his 42-minute shift by shooting 13-26 from the field (5-13 3PT) to score 34 points. He teased a double-double with seven rebounds.
@Goatplugg_: I’m buying a jersey tonight
@danknowsball19: wow demon. my ROTY i’ve been sayin it
@RABBITNABLIZZRD: future all nba/multiple all star guy
@Rigz_LFC: Mad impressive
It’s way too early to crown Edgecombe the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, but the Sixers and their fan base should feel great about the way the opening minutes turned out for Edgecombe.
After last year’s disappointing showing throughout the 2024-2025 season, the Sixers landed some solid luck in the lottery and earned the third-overall pick, behind the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs.
After Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper went off the board, the Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor. The Sixers planned to get Edgecombe involved as early as possible. With Jared McCain and Paul George recovering from injuries, that opened up some spots in the starting five for the Sixers. Nick Nurse rewarded Edgecombe with the chance to state his case as a starter.
Right now, Edgecombe is rehearsing to become full-time, and it’s hard to deny what he has put on display so far. The rookie will get a chance to build on his case on Saturday, when the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend for their home opener.