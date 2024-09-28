76ers Forward Opens up on Olympic Dunk Over LeBron James
Following their flurry of free agency moves, many agreed that the Philadelphia 76ers put themselves in a much better position to compete for a championship. There was no denying the collection of talent improved, but there was still one position that could use bolstering.
With Daryl Morey keeping an open roster spot, it was assumed that the power forward position would be addressed closer to the trade deadline. In the meantime, the Sixers had Caleb and KJ Martin to fill in the minutes there. However, Philly ended up shocking the league by signing one of the top standouts from the 2024 Olympics.
After an impressive run with France, Guerschon Yabusele found himself with a chance to get back in the. Upon agreeing to a buyout with his team overseas, the former first-round pick was officially on his way to Philly.
Yabusele had multiple 20-point outings in the Summer Games, including one in the Gold Medal matchup. However, the play that everyone will remember from him is throwing down a poster dunk over LA Lakers star LeBron James.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
During a recent interview on Sixers Insiders, Yabusele was asked about that dunk over LeBron. He admitted it got so crazy at one point that he couldn't even open social media. Yabusele also told a story of a hotel in France hanging up a picture of the dunk upon his arrival.
"It got crazy," Yabusele said. "I couldn't even go to social media anymore because the app was just lagging so much."
This season will end a five-year hiatus from the NBA for Yabusele. After being drafted 16th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2016, he played in 74 games across the 2018 and 2019 seasons before heading overseas. With this second opportunity, he has a chance to be a key contributor on a contending-level team.