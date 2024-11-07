76ers Forward Praised by Kevin Durant Following Matchup vs Suns
Late in the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to take a flier on a former first-round pick who was a standout in the Summer Olympics. Following arguably his best performance of the season thus far, the veteran forward received high praise from one of the league's top stars.
Coming into the season, Guerschon Yabusele was player circled as a possible X-factor for the Sixers. Early on his tenure, he's proven to be a productive piece for Nick Nurse off the bench.
With the Sixers being shorthanded to start the year, the supporting cast has been called upon to help fill the void. Yabusele is making the most of this opportunity, being productive on both ends of the floor. This was on full display against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
One of the reasons why the Sixers found themselves within grasp of a win against the Suns was the play of Yabusele. In 30 minutes off the bench, he posted a stat line of 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. His biggest impact was his three-point shooting, knocking down five shots from beyond the arc.
In the end, the Sixers would end up falling just short in Phoenix. Kevin Durant dazzled in the fourth quarter en route to leading his team to a 118-116 win. Following his strong outing, the former MVP gave the Sixers' forward his flowers.
"Happy that he's back into the league," Durant said postgame. "He almost won them the game tonight with his three-point shot. He just did everything for them tonight...Excited that he's back into the league."
For Yabusele, signing with the Sixers offered a chance back into the NBA after being away since 2019. He is making the most of his situation, averaging 9.2 PPG and 4.3 RPG while shooting 39.3% from three-point range.