76ers GM Reportedly Amongst Candidates for Hawks' Vacancy
On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks parted ways with general manager Landry Fields, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The decision ended Field's close to three-year tenure as the Hawks' general manager after he was promoted to the position back in June 2022.
His tenure in the position was a rocky one at best, failing to qualify for the postseason in the last two seasons. This season was yet another struggle for Atlanta, as their failure to make the playoffs came after a series of moves to help out their franchise star, Trae Young, as well as the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, which they used to select Zaccharie Risacher.
Given that the Hawks have got a fairly important role to fill, it'd be safe to say that their search for Fields' replacement has already started. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Atlanta may be looking at Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand.
Brand joined the Sixers' front office back in 2016 as a consultant for the team, before being named the General Manager of their G League affiliate, the then Delaware 87ers. This would be enough to see Philadelphia's higher-ups name Brand the general manager of their NBA organization in September 2018.
When it comes to post-season success under Brand, the Sixers haven't had the flashiest record, appearing in the Eastern Conference semi-finals on four separate occasions, as well as failing to make it out of the first round on two occasions. This season was the first time under Brand's lead that Philadelphia failed to make the playoffs.
While Brand has the general manager title on the 76ers, the organization also relies on Daryl Morey, who holds the title of President of Basketball Operations, to make decisions regarding the roster. Looking at who the team has managed to land under these two would include big names, including James Harden, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and Tobias Harris. This doesn't include the selections of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle over the years.