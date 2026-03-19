Joel Embiid May Return As Sixers Visit Sacramento Kings

When the Sixers (37-32) visit the Sacramento Kings (18-52) on Thursday night, they may do so with some reinforcements. Joel Embiid, who has missed 10 consecutive games with a strained oblique, is 'doubtful' to return against the Kings.

As was said several times on the local broadcast of Tuesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Embiid has participated in several workouts lately. While Embiid is due to miss another game, his return appears near.

Joel Embiid was on the floor and part of shootaround this morning. He then played and had a workout after shoot. He also worked out Monday. Nick Nurse said he’s come out of each workout well so it looks like he’s trending towards getting back — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 18, 2026

While it seems clear the Sixers do not want to tease anything, this would not be the first time Embiid's status has flipped in the hours leading up to a game. When he returned from a 29-game absence following a left meniscus injury two seasons ago, he was listed 'out' up until the pregame press conference. At that point, his status was upgraded against the Oklahoma City Thunder and he was ruled in by game time.

So, we'll see.

The Sixers will gain some measure of health as Jabari Walker is no longer listed on the injury report after missing the previous three games with an illness.

Of course, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Johi Broome remain out, although George's return is quietly sneaking up on the calendar.

As for Sacramento, the following Kings are out:

Devin Carter (right calf contusion)

Drew Eubanks (UCL tear, left thumb)

De'Andre Hunter (retinal repair, left eye)

Zach LaVine (tendon repair, right fifth finger)

Keegan Murray (sprained left ankle)

Domantas Sabonis (meniscus repair, left knee)

Isaiah Stevens and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Two-Way G League assignments)

The Kings are obviously tanking. We'll see how many minutes Doug Christie plays Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. But, nonetheless, a fairly winnable game for Philadelphia.

The wild cards are rookie Nique Clifford (questionable; sore left hamstring) and Malik Monk (questionable; sprained right ankle). If those two play and Embiid does not, the Sixers remain so undermanned that all bets are off. Still, this is not the Nuggets. Philadelphia should reasonably have an easier time in this matchup.

As the Eastern Conference standings come down to the wire, the Sixers need every probable win they can get. Visits to Sacramento and Utah this week may very well be gifts for Philadelphia, but they will have to go into each city and earn their victories.

Fortunately, they've put some proof-of-concept down in the last week with wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.