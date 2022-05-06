76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their second-round series against the Miami Heat this past Monday night on the road. As expected, the Sixers started the series without their top star Joel Embiid, as he’s been battling numerous setbacks.

Last week, Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion. On top of that, he was already dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, which will require surgery in the offseason.

After receiving the former diagnosis, Embiid was ruled out indefinitely. As the big man was in the concussion protocol on Sunday, he didn’t travel to Miami. Embiid missed the first game, which the Sixers fell short in, opening the series with a loss.

While there was some optimism Embiid could return at some point this series, he remained in Philadelphia on Wednesday when the Sixers and the Heat faced each other for Game 2.

Similar to Game 1, the Sixers came up short in Game 2. Now, they trail 2-0 as the series heads back to South Philly on Friday night.

With Embiid out of the concussion protocol, there is optimism he’ll be able to take the floor on Friday. Whether he’s one hundred percent or not, the Sixers should see a significant boost as they look to get in the winner’s column for the first time this series.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Heat for Game 3? Here is all of the betting information you should know!

Key Game Notes Sixers were 24-17 when playing at home this year Heat were 24-17 when playing on the road this year Heat are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games The total has gone under in six of Miami’s last seven games Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games The total has gone under in five of Philly’s last seven games Injury Report Heat Tyler Herro - Questionable Kyle Lowry - Questionable Caleb Martin - Questionable Max Strus - Questionable P.J. Tucker - Questionable Gabe Vincent - Questionable 76ers Joel Embiid - Doubtful Game Odds Spread: Heat -1.5 Moneyline: MIA -125, PHI +105 Total O/U: 210.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Sixers -1.5 Moneyline: PHI +105 Total O/U: Over 210.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.