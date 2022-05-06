Skip to main content
76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 3

76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their second-round series against the Miami Heat this past Monday night on the road. As expected, the Sixers started the series without their top star Joel Embiid, as he’s been battling numerous setbacks.

Last week, Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion. On top of that, he was already dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, which will require surgery in the offseason.

After receiving the former diagnosis, Embiid was ruled out indefinitely. As the big man was in the concussion protocol on Sunday, he didn’t travel to Miami. Embiid missed the first game, which the Sixers fell short in, opening the series with a loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While there was some optimism Embiid could return at some point this series, he remained in Philadelphia on Wednesday when the Sixers and the Heat faced each other for Game 2. 

Similar to Game 1, the Sixers came up short in Game 2. Now, they trail 2-0 as the series heads back to South Philly on Friday night.

With Embiid out of the concussion protocol, there is optimism he’ll be able to take the floor on Friday. Whether he’s one hundred percent or not, the Sixers should see a significant boost as they look to get in the winner’s column for the first time this series.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Heat for Game 3? Here is all of the betting information you should know!

Key Game Notes

USATSI_18205479_168388689_lowres

Sixers were 24-17 when playing at home this year

Heat were 24-17 when playing on the road this year

Heat are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games

The total has gone under in six of Miami’s last seven games

Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone under in five of Philly’s last seven games

Injury Report

USATSI_18138744_168388689_lowres (2)

Heat

Tyler Herro - Questionable 

Kyle Lowry - Questionable 

Caleb Martin - Questionable 

Max Strus - Questionable 

P.J. Tucker - Questionable 

Gabe Vincent - Questionable 

76ers

Joel Embiid - Doubtful

Game Odds

USATSI_18205719_168388689_lowres

Spread: Heat -1.5

Moneyline: MIA -125, PHI +105

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

USATSI_18205717_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI +105

Total O/U: Over 210.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17979940_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Thybulle's Struggles Haven't Left Sixers Discouraged

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18205725_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers' Message to Sixers 'Hit Home' for Tyrese Maxey

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_18046909_168388689_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Could Return in Game 3 vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_18097880_168388689_lowres
News

Could Joel Embiid Make His Return in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat?

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_17891648_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid Clears NBA Concussion Protocol

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_18205722_168388689_lowres
News

Harden Explains Sixers' Struggles vs. Heat After Game 2

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_18192594_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Tobias Harris Highlights Changes Sixers Need to Make for Game 3

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_17840387_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Jimmy Butler Looks Forward to Possibly Facing Joel Embiid Soon

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago