76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 4

After getting off to a tough start in their second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers are finally on the board.

Last Monday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Heat for Game 1. At the time, Philadelphia’s star center Joel Embiid was in the NBA’s concussion protocol as he was battling a mild concussion and an orbital fracture on top of his torn ligament in his thumb.

With Embiid out of the mix, the Sixers struggled on both ends of the floor. As the Sixers struggled from the field, they couldn’t counter the Heat’s offensive attack and opened the series with a double-digit loss.

When Game 2 rolled around on Wednesday night, the Sixers ran into the same problems as Embiid remained off the floor. Once again, the Sixers found themselves taking on a double-digit loss. Down in an 0-2 hole, the 76ers returned home later in the week.

With Game 3 approaching on Friday, Sixers center Joel Embiid was finally cleared from the NBA’s concussion protocol. As long as the big man was feeling up for the challenge, he would push through the pain of his injuries and make his series debut in Game 3.

After going through his pregame warmups, Embiid was cleared for action. Although he didn’t come in and put on a signature MVP-caliber performance on Friday night, Embiid’s presence offered the Sixers a boost as they cruised past the Heat for their first victory of the second round.

Now, the Sixers are on the board with a win and could tie the series up on Sunday night if they can grab a win at home in Game 4.

Key Game Notes Sixers were 24-17 when playing at home this season Heat were 24-17 when playing on the road this year Heat are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games The total has gone under in seven of the Heat’s last eight games Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone under in six of the Sixers’ last eight games Injury Report Heat Dewayne Dedmon - Questionable Tyler Herro - Questionable Kyle Lowry - Questionable Caleb Martin - Questionable Max Strus - Questionable PJ Tucker - Questionable Gabe Vincent - Questionable 76ers Joel Embiid - Questionable Isaiah Joe - Questionable Game Odds Spread: Sixers -2.5 Moneyline: PHI -133, MIA +110 Total O/U: 207.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Sixers -2.5 Moneyline: PHI -133 Total O/U: Over 207.5

