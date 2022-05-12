Skip to main content
76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 6

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the floor for a critical Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat.

When the series tipped off last week, Miami managed to convincingly defeat the Sixers in back-to-back games. With a 2-0 head start, the Heat looked to keep the ball rolling in Games 3 and 4 on the road.

However, the Sixers battled back. After getting Joel Embiid back in the mix, the Sixers took down the Heat in Game 3 and finally got in the winner’s column for the first time.

Then in Game 4, the Sixers tied the series up as they collected another win. Knowing they needed to win one on the road in order to become victorious in the series, the Sixers hoped to steal Game 5. Unfortunately for them, hope didn’t translate to success.

The Heat took care of business with ease on Tuesday night. Now, the Sixers have their backs against the wall going into Game 6. A loss concludes Philly’s season for good. A win for the 76ers would force a Game 7.

Key Game Notes

USATSI_18241689_168388689_lowres

Heat are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games

The total has gone under in eight of the Heat’s last ten games

The total has gone under in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games

The Sixers are 5-1 against the Heat at home in their last six matchups

Injury Report

USATSI_18241686_168388689_lowres

Heat

Tyler Herro - Questionable

Kyle Lowry - Out

Caleb Martin - Questionable

Max Strus - Questionable

P.J. Tucker - Questionable

Gabe Vincent - Questionable

76ers

Joel Embiid - Questionable

Isaiah Joe - Questionable

Matisse Thybulle - Questionable

Game Odds

USATSI_18241692_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -133, MIA +110

Total O/U: 207.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

USATSI_18241693_168388689_lowres

Spread: Heat +2.5

Moneyline: MIA +110

Total O/U: Under 207.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

