76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 6

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the floor for a critical Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat.

When the series tipped off last week, Miami managed to convincingly defeat the Sixers in back-to-back games. With a 2-0 head start, the Heat looked to keep the ball rolling in Games 3 and 4 on the road.

However, the Sixers battled back. After getting Joel Embiid back in the mix, the Sixers took down the Heat in Game 3 and finally got in the winner’s column for the first time.

Then in Game 4, the Sixers tied the series up as they collected another win. Knowing they needed to win one on the road in order to become victorious in the series, the Sixers hoped to steal Game 5. Unfortunately for them, hope didn’t translate to success.

The Heat took care of business with ease on Tuesday night. Now, the Sixers have their backs against the wall going into Game 6. A loss concludes Philly’s season for good. A win for the 76ers would force a Game 7.

Key Game Notes Heat are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games The total has gone under in eight of the Heat’s last ten games The total has gone under in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games The Sixers are 5-1 against the Heat at home in their last six matchups Injury Report Heat Tyler Herro - Questionable Kyle Lowry - Out Caleb Martin - Questionable Max Strus - Questionable P.J. Tucker - Questionable Gabe Vincent - Questionable 76ers Joel Embiid - Questionable Isaiah Joe - Questionable Matisse Thybulle - Questionable Game Odds Spread: Sixers -2.5 Moneyline: PHI -133, MIA +110 Total O/U: 207.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Heat +2.5 Moneyline: MIA +110 Total O/U: Under 207.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

