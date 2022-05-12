76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to their home court on Thursday night for their Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat.

When the series started early on last week, the Sixers found themselves in a challenging position as their star center Joel Embiid wasn’t available due to an orbital fracture and a concussion.

Without Embiid, the Sixers struggled and found themselves falling short in back-to-back matchups to open the series. With an 0-2 start, the 76ers were fortunate to go home and play in front of their home crowd for the first time.

In Games 3 and 4, the Sixers turned things around. With back-to-back victories, the Sixers tied the series up before it went back to Miami on Tuesday night.

Even with a healthy squad, the Sixers couldn’t take down the Heat in Miami. In fact, they took on their toughest loss of the postseason as they fell short by almost 40 points. With that loss, the Sixers are in a tough spot, as losing Game 6 at home would end their playoff run.

However, the Sixers could force Game 7 in Miami this upcoming weekend with a win. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out for Game 6? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 5

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 790 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -133, MIA +110

Total O/U: 207.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

More Sixers News:

Doc Rivers Sounds Off After Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers highlights several factors that played into his team’s struggles in Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Joel Embiid Reacts to MVP Loss: Despite coming up short in the NBA MVP race for the second season in a row, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid doesn’t have any hard feelings over the results. After Game 5, the veteran big man congratulated Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic for winning the award once again. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.