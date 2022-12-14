76ers: How Did Jaden Springer Play in Return to G League?

Jaden Springer returned to the G League on Monday night, joining the Delaware Blue Coats on their current road trip.

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Lately, Springer has struggled to see the floor both on the G League level and in the NBA with the Sixers. As the sophomore guard suffered a quad strain in late November, Springer was automatically ruled out for a week.

Although Springer was re-evaluated in one week, the former first-round pick remained off the floor, going inactive for nine games. When Springer suited up for Philadelphia’s last Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, he was a DNP. The same went for the Sixers’ last Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Springer did see the floor on Sunday night when the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets. As the game reached garbage time, the young guard checked in for a little under two minutes. The following morning, Springer hit the road to join the Blue Coats for their Monday night matchup on the road against the College Park Skyhawks.

As expected, Springer collected the start. It would mark the first game he played alongside Sixers’ two-way signee, Saben Lee, in the Blue Coats’ backcourt.

In the first quarter of action, Springer checked in for a little over three minutes. During that time, the sophomore guard hit on one of his two shots, collecting two points.

In the second quarter, Springer was cold from the floor, missing all three of his shots. After an underwhelming first half on the offensive end, Springer found a rhythm in the second half, producing five points in the third quarter by going 2-4 from the field, knocking down one of his three three-point attempts.

In the fourth quarter, Springer tacked on five more points as he checked in for nearly nine minutes. Overall, the sophomore guard finished his night draining four of his 11 shots for 12 points in 21 minutes. Springer also collected three rebounds and produced three assists. Defensively, he had a game-high of four steals.

The Blue Coats came up short to the Skyhawks, losing 127-119.

Other Blue Coats Notes:

Seven of the ten players who took the floor on Monday night for Delaware registered double-digit points

While Sixers’ two-way forward Julian Champagnie had an underwhelming 13-point outing on Monday, the rookie has averaged 23 points and eight rebounds through ten games so far this year

Former Sixers two-way big man Michael Foster Jr. re-joined the Blue Coats last week after clearing waivers. Picking up the start on Monday, Foster collected 15 points, nine rebounds, and one steal

Sixers’ two-way guard Saben Lee scored a game-high 31 points, draining 68 percent of his shots on Monday. He was on triple-double watch with seven rebounds and seven assists

