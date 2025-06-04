76ers Hype Up Younger Stars in Recent Post
The Philadelphia 76ers are headed into the offseason off the heels of a rather disappointing season, finishing with a record of 24-58, which landed them in the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference. The sudden collapse can be attributed to a few things, with injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey being the key reasons.
While the season wasn't a resounding success in any aspect, there were certain silver linings to take away from the regression, mainly the development of Philadelphia's young core. Prior to the season, the Sixers selected Jared McCain and Adem Bona in the 2024 NBA Draft, which brought fresh blood into the roster, seeing that they hadn't had a draft pick stay with the team since Jaden Springer back in 2021.
McCain would start the season off strong, averaging 15.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field before his rookie campaign was cut short due to a meniscus tear that he suffered in early December. While the former Duke star would receive considerable game time right off the bat, Bona would have to wait his turn to soak in the minutes, averaging 29 minutes per game in which he'd put up 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Their recent draft selections wouldn't be the only young stars to hit the court this season, as Philadelphia native Justin Edwards rose from his initial two-way deal to an NBA deal, as well as Quentin Grimes, who was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Both players managed to put together quite a first season in the Wells Fargo Center, with Grimes managing to have two nights of 40-plus points.
This young core was the center of a recent post put out by the Sixers on social media, as they looked to hype up the potential future faces of the franchise.
Given that the Sixers have the third overall pick in the 2025 draft, as well as the 35th pick in the second round, there could be more players to add to the youthful bunch that Philadelphia has managed to amass over the last few seasons.