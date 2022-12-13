76ers Injury Report: Danuel House on Pace to Return vs. Kings?

With the Kings in town on Tuesday, the 76ers could get another player back in the mix.

The Philadelphia 76ers are finally getting healthier. While they won’t be at full strength on Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings in South Philly, the Sixers are hoping to be one step closer.

For the last two games, the Sixers have been without the services of their veteran wing, Danuel House Jr. As House suffered a foot laceration last week, the veteran missed both of the Sixers’ practices between the Houston Rockets matchup and the battle with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Going into the LA matchup last Friday, House was listed as questionable. A couple of hours before tip-off, the Sixers ruled him out for the night.

Two days later, the Sixers added House to the injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again, the veteran was ruled out not long before the matchup started.

House is on pace to make his return to the court on Tuesday night to face the Kings. When the Sixers released their injury report on Monday, the team upgraded his status to probable. Barring any unexpected setbacks between shootaround and pregame warmups, House should be back on the floor for Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

House suited up for 22 of 26 games for Philadelphia so far this year. He averaged 18 minutes per game, getting up around three shots from the field. House is currently knocking down 48 percent of his shots and draining 35 percent of his threes on two attempts per game. Overall, the veteran averages five points and two rebounds.

76ers Injury Notes:

The second-year guard Tyrese Maxey will remain off the floor on Tuesday night with a small fracture in his foot. It will mark the 12th straight absence for Maxey this season. Click here to read more about Maxey’s big week ahead in his recovery

The two-way prospects Julian Champagnie and Saben Lee are currently on the road with the Delaware Blue Coats amid a two-game series with the College Park Skyhawks

Sixers’ sophomore guard Jaden Springer was assigned to the Blue Coats on Monday morning and played for Delaware on Monday night. While Springer has been back and forth with both teams when healthy earlier in the year, he’s currently listed as out for Tuesday’s game

Georges Niang avoids the injury report for the first time in four games. The veteran forward returned to the floor on Sunday after a two-game absence due to foot soreness

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.