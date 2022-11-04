76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Knicks

The start of the 2022-2023 NBA season has been an uphill battle for Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid.

Coming off of two surgeries and a case of plantar fasciitis, Embiid struggled to have a healthy offseason. After a slow start to the regular season, Embiid was beginning to look like the best version of himself once again, but a setback took him off the floor a week ago.

In the Friday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors last week, Embiid took the night off as he was dealing with a sore knee. The following night, Embiid returned to the floor to face the Chicago Bulls on the second night of Philly’s back-to-back,

Two nights later, the big man was out again as he started battling a non-COVID illness. According to Doc Rivers, Embiid is dealing with the flu and hadn’t been around the team.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers rolled without Embiid for the second-straight game. Despite defeating the Washington Wizards without Embiid on Monday night, the Sixers struggled to find the same success when they took the floor on Wednesday.

The team hopes to get the big man back in action on Friday night when they face the New York Knicks at home, but Embiid’s status for the matchup is unknown.

Per the Sixers’ Thursday night injury report, Embiid remains questionable with a non-COVID illness. The good news is that Embiid reportedly participated in a workout on Thursday and was a participant at the team-wide shootaround on Friday morning.

The Sixers aren’t ready to declare a playing status for Embiid just yet. While he was around the practice facility for the last couple of days, it seems he remains a game-time decision for the matchup against the New York Knicks.

