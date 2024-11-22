76ers' Joel Embiid Could Miss Game vs Nets on Friday
As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for more NBA Cup action on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets, they have added a key name to the injury report.
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to knee injury management.
When the Sixers released their initial injury report on Thursday night, Embiid’s name was not on it. Considering he’s consistently been back in action, it didn’t come as a surprise the Sixers weren’t kicking around the idea of potentially getting him rest.
It turns out that’s not the case.
The Sixers gathered for a routine shootaround session on Friday morning. Embiid was not a participant. Instead, the star center was a spectator, which added more concern about his playing status on Friday.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid and the Sixers made it clear they would prioritize more rest as the star center wants to avoid further injury issues at this stage in his career. Last season, Embiid appeared in fewer than 40 games during the regular season due to a meniscus injury.
As a result of his resting plan, Embiid missed the entire preseason, which spanned six games. When the regular season started, Embiid was listed as out for six games off the bat. He had to serve a three-game suspension, pushing his absence to nine games in a row.
Finally, on November 12, Embiid played against the New York Knicks. He checked in for 26 minutes, scoring 13 points on 18 percent shooting from the field. In the following game, Embiid collected his tenth absence of the season. He returned last Friday to face the Orlando Magic.
Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies marked Embiid’s third appearance in a row. He looked much better compared to his first three outings, as he scored 35 points and 11 rebounds on nearly 50 percent shooting from the field.
At this stage in the season, the Sixers carry a 2-12 record heading into their divisional matchup against Brooklyn. Not only could the Sixers miss Embiid, but they’ll be without Paul George, who suffered a bone bruise on Wednesday.
The Sixers and the Nets will tip at 7 PM ET.