76ers Legend Claps Back At Recent Player Poll
Earlier on in the week,The Athletic released their annual anonymous player poll, which is certain to raise some eyebrows around the league, as it allows players to give their honest opinions without exposing their identity.
The Philadelphia 76ers weren't seen so favorably across multiple categories according to the poll's findings. The Sixers were among the top five recipients for the "worst organization", their head coach Nick Nurse was slotted among the upper half for the "most overrated coach", and their franchise star Joel Embiid garnered 3.3 percent of votes for the "most overrated player" category.
Given how Philadelphia performed overall this season, which includes the aforementioned Embiid, who struggled with injuries throughout the year, their placement on the list might not have been the biggest shock, which might not have been the same for who got labeled the most overrated; the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton.
The Pacers star is coming off a season that saw him average 18.6 points on 47.3 percent from the field, along with 9.2 assists per game. While both of these production categories are down from where they were a season prior, when Haliburton was named an All-Star, he was a key part of Indiana finishing the season in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.
During a recent broadcast of TNT's Inside The NBA, Sixers legend Charles Barkley sounded off on the recent findings, sharing that he thinks the players should be open about their feelings rather than hiding behind a ballot.
"I never like anonymous sources, first of all, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but live with it," said Barkley. "Don't hide behind anonymous, I mean like some people don't like you, that's okay."
Barkley was also quick to compliment Haliburton, while also expressing his feelings that Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Philadelphia star Jimmy Butler definitely don't belong on the list. Both players combined for 7.7 percent of votes, with Butler receiving the fourth most at 5.5 percent.
"He's a very good player... and Jimmy Butler and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] definitely not overrated," stated the Sixers icon.