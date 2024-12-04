76ers Make Call on Joel Embiid, Paul George’s Playing Status vs Magic
The Orlando Magic are coming to South Philly for a two-game set against the Philadelphia 76ers. When the two teams tip things off on Wednesday night, the Sixers will be down a couple of All-Stars.
As expected, Joel Embiid will not get the nod to play. While Sixers head coach Nick Nurse seemed to be under the impression that Embiid had a small chance of playing, the Sixers didn’t waste too much time ruling him out for the night. Wednesday’s game marks the sixth absence in a row for the star center, who continues to manage his knee injury from last season.
In addition to Embiid, the Sixers will also be without the nine-time All-Star Paul George on Wednesday. According to the injury report, George is ruled out due to left knee injury recovery.
Lately, George has been dealing with knee-related issues. Back in the preseason, George hyperextended his knee and was diagnosed with a bone bruise. He missed the first five games of the regular season. George played in eight of the next nine games after his debut.
Unfortunately, during a November 20 matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, George suffered the same injury. He went out for another three-game absence.
Over the weekend, George faced the Detroit Pistons in his first game back. He checked in for 26 minutes and scored 11 points on 33 percent shooting. He also had eight rebounds and five assists in the 15-point win over Detroit.
On Tuesday night, George checked in for a season-high 37 minutes. The veteran forward produced 29 points on 63 percent shooting. George also racked up eight assists in the Sixers’ six-point win over the Hornets.
With Philly facing the Magic on Wednesday, they go head-to-head with a team they struggled against even with Embiid and George in the lineup. On November 15, the Sixers suffered a 12-point loss to Orlando on the road. On Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers will attempt to take down the Magic to secure their third win in a row for the first time this season.