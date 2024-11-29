All 76ers

76ers Make Decision on Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs Pistons

What's the latest on Paul George and Joel Embiid before the Pistons matchup?

Apr 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier (31) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the last few games, the Philadelphia 76ers have been undermanned, missing several players, including the two All-Stars Paul George and Joel Embiid.

Last Wednesday, the two stars shared the court together with Tyrese Maxey for the first time since the 2024-2025 NBA season started. After the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers went down George and Embiid as they continued dealing with setbacks.

For George, he left the Memphis matchup in the third quarter after hyperextending his knee. Similar to the preseason, George was diagnosed with a bone bruise after the game.

As for Embiid, he experienced swelling heading into the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday. Although he was expected to play, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the next two games after he was evaluated. The team continues to reiterate he is on his knee injury management plan.

After matchups against the Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers had two days in between matchups. They held a practice session on Tuesday, which featured George in a limited fashion. Meanwhile, Embiid was not a participant.

For the third game in a row, the Sixers ruled out Embiid and George against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. While they took Houston to overtime, the Sixers dropped their second game in a row, falling to 3-14 on the year.

On Saturday, the Sixers are set to pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons. They hoped to have one or both of their other All-Stars back in the mix to help collect win No. 4.

Joel Embiid will not be a part of the action once again. According to a team official, he remains out on Saturday. As for Paul George, he was a full participant in Friday's practice. His playing status is currently unclear.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

