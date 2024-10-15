76ers Make Early Call on Paul George’s Playing Status vs. Nets
Following a victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to the court on Wednesday to take on the Brooklyn Nets. After an injury scare for Paul George took place on Monday, the Sixers already have an idea of George’s playing status against Brooklyn.
“He’s obviously not going to play tomorrow night,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters on Tuesday.
While that’s a concerning sign, it shouldn’t be. According to Nurse, George was not slated to play on Wednesday—injury or not.
“He wasn’t going to play tomorrow night anyway.,” Nurse explained.
So far this preseason, George has played in every other game. After missing the opener against New Zealand, George debuted against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Boston Celtics the following night, George got the night off. On Monday, the nine-time All-Star returned to the court. He left during the second quarter with a suspected knee injury.
During the fourth quarter, George was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a knee hyperextension. Both George and Nurse were optimistic about his status moving forward. While the Sixers star still has to undergo further testing, initial returns reveal that George isn’t dealing with anything too severe.
The Sixers will host the Nets for their second and final home preseason game on Wednesday. According to Nurse, a handful of veterans were set to miss the matchup. George and the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid will be among that group to miss the action.