76ers Make Post for Rookie Forward's High School Jersey Retirement
After going undrafted in June, Justin Edwards landed a spot on the Philadelphia 76ers via a two-way contract. Following an impressive first half of the season, things are starting to look up for the rookie forward.
At the start of the season, the Sixers didn't expect to have to rely on someone like Edwards consistently. However, due to a litany of injuries, Nick Nurse has had to go deep into his bench.
Edwards has made the most of his opportunity to play, showing a lot of potential for an undrafted rookie. Across 25 appearances, he is averaging 8.2 PPG and 3.2 RPG while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Edwards' best performance of the season thus far remains his 25-point barrage against the OKC Thunder in January.
Following the trade deadline, the Sixers made the decision to convert Edwards to a standard NBA contract. This ended up being one of two big feats for him, as he also had his high school jersey retired earlier this week.
Ahead of Edwards' big return to Imhotep, the Sixers put out a post on social media to honor the hometown talent:
In a season where much hasn't gone right for the Sixers, the play of their rookies has been one of the biggest bright spots. Jared McCain also stepped up in a big way in light of the team's injuries before being sidelined himself. Since then, Edwards has now looked like someone who could be a rotational piece for this roster for the forseeable future.
Edwards has had to earn every inch as an undrafted two-way player, but that didn't phase him. Through his hard work and strong play, he now finds himself with an NBA deal with his hometown team.