76ers Make Roster Move Ahead of Clash vs Knicks on Tuesday
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for their Tuesday night matchup against the New York Knicks, the team made a minor roster move to add some depth.
According to a team official, the Sixers have recalled the rookie center Adem Bona from the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats. Bona is set to be available for the Sixers on Tuesday night against the Knicks.
On Sunday, the Sixers went toe-to-toe with the Charlotte Hornets. In an overtime thriller, Bona was not a part of the action. After picking up a DNP, the team assigned the young center to the Blue Coats ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics’ affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
Bona got the nod to start for the Blue Coats on Monday. He checked in for nearly 30 minutes. The matchup was his official G League debut.
During his time on the court, Bona put up nine shots from the field. He made five of his attempts and knocked down both of his free throws. The rookie center would finish the game with 14 points. He was just one rebound shy of a double-double.
Bona also produced four assists, four steals, and blocked a shot. On a personal level, his performance was impressive, but Bona couldn’t will the Blue Coats past the Celtics for a victory. Delaware came up short with a 130-111 loss.
With Bona set to join the Sixers again on Tuesday night, he’ll likely remain solely as a depth piece. The Sixers are expected to get the veteran center Joel Embiid back in the mix. He is making his debut after missing the first nine games of the season due to multiple reasons.
Even without Embiid, Nick Nurse utilized the combination of Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele at center. Bona made six appearances through the first stretch of the year, averaging two minutes on the court per outing. With Bona being deep down the depth chart, he’s likely to see more appearances in the G League as the 2024-2025 NBA season goes on.