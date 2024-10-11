76ers Make Social Media Post for 3-Time NBA Champion's Retirement
Since taking over in the Philadelphia 76ers' front office, Daryl Morey has brought in numerous complementary veterans to deploy around Joel Embiid. Following a 15-year run in the league, one of the vets decided to put an end to his playing days.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Danny Green officially announced his retirement from the NBA. He walks away with an impressive resumé, winning championships with three different franchises. Green suited up for six different franchises in his career, one of them being the Sixers.
Green's first stint with the Sixers started on draft night 2020, when Philly acquired him in a trade with the OKC Thunder for Al Horford. He'd go on to play in around 150 games for the franchise, averaging 7.7 PPG on 39.5% shooting from beyond the arc.
Following Green's announcement, the Sixers social media team put out a post for the veteran forward. They applauded him for a successful career and wished him the best in his retirement.
While it was brief, Green's final run in the NBA was technically with the Sixers. Just before training camp in the 2023 offseason, Morey and the Sixers decided to bring Green back. He'd appear in two games before waived. The front office had to part ways with Green in order to make room for the players coming in from the James Harden trade.
Green's final game in the NBA came on October 28th against the Toronto Raptors. He played just four minutes, going scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting.
His playing days might be over, but Green is still tapped into all things in and around the NBA. These days, he shares his thoughts on the league on his "The Green Room" podcast.