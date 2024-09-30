76ers Media Day: 3 Key Takeaways From Kelly Oubre
When the 2024 NBA Playoff run concluded for the Philadelphia 76ers, Kelly Oubre couldn’t predict his next landing spot. Since he only signed on for one season with the Sixers in 2023, the veteran wing was set to hit the free agency market for the second year in a row.
It was safe to say Oubre outplayed his one-year deal with the 76ers. After signing on for the veteran’s minimum, he produced 15 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. Oubre also accounted for five rebounds per game while snatching one steal and nearly averaging a block as well.
Initially, it seemed Oubre would take on a role as a reserve, but he played himself into the starting lineup for most of the season. The veteran started in 52 of the 68 games he played. In the playoffs, Oubre was a full-time starter in the first-round series against the New York Knicks.
Once again, Oubre impressed the Sixers during the postseason. In a supporting role, he produced 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game. All of his averages were playoff career-highs, including his 39 percent shooting from three.
As expected, Oubre was rewarded with a better payday in free agency this time around. After seeing what the Sixers’ organization was like, Oubre decided to return for a second stint. According to reports, the veteran wing collected a two-year deal worth $16 million in free agency. Oubre is expected to be a critical complementary player once again during the 2024-2025 season.
1. Wrist Therapy
Oubre dealt with some health-related setbacks throughout last season. Over the offseason, the veteran worked on getting his wrist ready for the season.
“I had a wrist therapist, and she helped me get some flesh in and some more space within my wrist to get my wrist back when I shoot,” Oubre revealed.
As a result, the veteran wing feels he’s been shooting really well throughout the offseason. He hopes to find more consistency heading into training camp.
2. Night and Day
Last year, Oubre waited patiently for the right opportunity to come calling. He referred to his previous free agency journey as a dark period. This year’s period made it feel like night and day.
“Being able to handle the business side of it pretty fairly quickly secure a home for my kids, my family was amazing,” Oubre said.
Although he’s happy to get the contract taken care of, Oubre made it clear that he’s still hungry and motivated to play with a chip on his shoulder.
3. A New Vision
Prior to last year, Oubre didn’t have too much playoff experience. Getting the opportunity have a major role in the Sixers’ run last year, he feels refreshed for next season.
“Once you get to the playoffs, it enhances your basketball capacity,” Oubre stated. “I just think that it opened my eyes back to what we’re really playing for during the regular season.”